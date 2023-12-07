DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– For many families, celebrating Christmas means packing up the grandkids and heading over to Grandma and Grandpa’s house. In this sponsored segment, 10 Wilmington Place is inviting families to spend Christmas on campus, bring the holidays home, and celebrate big in their senior living community.

“We immediately just fell in love with the place,” said Resident Howard Duvall.

The Duvalls can’t wait to spend the holidays with their family, all thanks to 10 Wilmington Place.

“My son in law said this felt like a fancy hotel,” said Howard. “The kids were impressed and they thought it was the best thing going for us.”

The Duvalls, like many other residents, say 10 Wilmington Place truly is their home. The friendships, the never ending activities and peace of mind they get is unlike any other senior living community. And not to mention, the food made by Chef Keith Davis makes you your best elf.

“The owners take pride in their food and beverage program,” said Chef Davis. “They’ve always wanted the food to be outstanding and we take pride in that, we do that every day.”

This Christmas, 10 Wilmington Place wants you to join their celebrations. Bring the grandkids, eggnog, holiday traditions and more to your loved one this year and make sure that home truly feels like home.

“We really take pride in looking at our residents like fellow family members, it’s not a resident- staff relationship we really want them to feel at home and feel like it’s their forever home,” said Director or Sales & Marketing Tammy Rasey.

And, if you’re thinking about taking the next step and moving into independent or assisted living, 10 Wilmington has many state of the art luxury apartments waiting for you to tour. Brace yourself for the Holiday Open House this weekend, you’ll feel it from your head to your mistletoes!

“Bring the kids, bring the family and truly let them see what senior living is all about,” said Rasey.

10 Wilmington hosts tours and open houses throughout the year, but this weekend’s Holiday Open House is one your family won’t want to miss. You’re invited to pop in anytime to experience what senior living is all about!

Details:

Holiday Open House

Saturday, December 9

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

10 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton

(937) 253- 1010

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by 10 Wilmington Place***