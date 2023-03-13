DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wheat Penny has been crowned the winner of the Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders! Liz Valenti and Thomas Martin joined us to make the winning drink.

According to Liz, the event happens every year and is put on by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

The winning drink, called Stop and Smell the Roses, was inspired by springtime and flowers. Thomas said the cocktail consists of vodka, rose hips, Early Grey tea, cardamom and more!

Watch the video above to see how Thomas and Liz assemble this delicious drink!