DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re still searching for the perfect item to bring to Thanksgiving celebrations, The Spicy Olive’s Pumpkin Butter Brie Pull Apart Bread is a great appetizer! Owner Melanie Cedargren visited Living Dayton on Monday featuring her signature bread plus her Flavor of the Month!

Ingredients:

1 loaf of sourdough bread boule round

1\4 cup The Spicy Olive Butter olive oil

1\2 jar The Spicy Olive’s Pumpkin Butter

2 tsp. fresh thyme

2 tsp. fresh rosemary chopped

1 lb. brie cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper and foil if you need to transport appetizer. Using a serrated knife, crosshatch the boule, making scores every inch in both directions and making sure to not slice all the way through the bottom. Slice brie into small 2″ pieces. Brush butter olive oil into cuts in the bread, sprinkle fresh herbs into the cuts then spread pumpkin butter inside each of the crevices. Stuff brie cheese into the crevices of the bread. Finish by sprinkling remaining thyme and rosemary. over the top of the bread. Bake until brie is melty and bread is toasted, about 20 minutes. Allow bread to sit for 10 minutes before serving.

