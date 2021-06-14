Thai Beef Salad

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Chef Carrie in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen. She shares a delicious recipe perfect for summer!

Yield: Serves 4-6

For the beef

1.5 lbs of DLM top sirloin steak

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

juice of 3 limes

¼ cup Red Boat fish sauce (in the ethnic food aisle)

½ bunch of fresh mint, chopped

½ tsp sugar or more to taste

¼ tsp dried red chili or cayenne pepper or more to taste

To assemble salad

1 bag romaine salad mix

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1 handful of fresh basil, chopped

1 handful of fresh cilantro, chopped

Other half of mint bunch, chopped

1 cup DLM dry roasted peanuts, chopped, if desired

Preheat grill. Season steak generously with salt and pepper and

grill steak to desired doneness. Set aside to let rest.

In a bowl add the rest of the beef ingredients to make the marinade/dressing. Slice the meat thinly across the grain and add to marinade/dressing. Mix well and let chill for at least 30 minutes.

On a serving platter, layer first the chopped lettuce then top with cucumber slices. Add the beef along with the marinade on top. Garnish salad with the rest of the salad ingredients.