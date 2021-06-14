Thai Beef Salad

Living Dayton Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Chef Carrie in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen. She shares a delicious recipe perfect for summer!

Yield: Serves 4-6

For the beef

1.5 lbs of DLM top sirloin steak

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

juice of 3 limes

¼ cup Red Boat fish sauce (in the ethnic food aisle)

½ bunch of fresh mint, chopped

½ tsp sugar or more to taste

¼ tsp dried red chili or cayenne pepper or more to taste

To assemble salad

1 bag romaine salad mix

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1 handful of fresh basil, chopped

1 handful of fresh cilantro, chopped

Other half of mint bunch, chopped

1 cup DLM dry roasted peanuts, chopped, if desired

Preheat grill. Season steak generously with salt and pepper and

grill steak to desired doneness. Set aside to let rest.

In a bowl add the rest of the beef ingredients to make the marinade/dressing. Slice the meat thinly across the grain and add to marinade/dressing. Mix well and let chill for at least 30 minutes.

On a serving platter, layer first the chopped lettuce then top with cucumber slices. Add the beef along with the marinade on top. Garnish salad with the rest of the salad ingredients.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS