Thai Beef Salad

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Chef Carrie in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen. She shares a delicious recipe perfect for summer!
Yield: Serves 4-6
For the beef
1.5 lbs of DLM top sirloin steak
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
juice of 3 limes
¼ cup Red Boat fish sauce (in the ethnic food aisle)
½ bunch of fresh mint, chopped
½ tsp sugar or more to taste
¼ tsp dried red chili or cayenne pepper or more to taste
To assemble salad
1 bag romaine salad mix
1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
1 handful of fresh basil, chopped
1 handful of fresh cilantro, chopped
Other half of mint bunch, chopped
1 cup DLM dry roasted peanuts, chopped, if desired
Preheat grill. Season steak generously with salt and pepper and
grill steak to desired doneness. Set aside to let rest.
In a bowl add the rest of the beef ingredients to make the marinade/dressing. Slice the meat thinly across the grain and add to marinade/dressing. Mix well and let chill for at least 30 minutes.
On a serving platter, layer first the chopped lettuce then top with cucumber slices. Add the beef along with the marinade on top. Garnish salad with the rest of the salad ingredients.