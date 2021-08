DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Protesters armed with "It's my constitutional right to say no to the vaccine" and "Let me call my own shot" worked to make their voices heard Wednesday afternoon following Kettering Health, Dayton Children', and Premier Health's vaccine mandates for all employees.

The protests began outside Kettering Health's Southview Medical Center at 10am, with over 200 people showing up. "We've been through a lot mentally and physically these past two years," said Respiratory Therapist Cassandra Younker.