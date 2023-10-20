DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– On this rainy weekend, nothing is better than a hearty, warm, creamy soup from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! On Friday, Owner Azra Kaurin joined Living Dayton to feature her Pasta e Fagioli!
Ingredients:
- 2 tbs. Olive oil
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup diced celery
- 2 medium yellow onion
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup diced tomato
- 1 bunch kale
- 2 14.5 once can Cannellini beans drained and rinsed
- 1 cup ditalini pasta or small elbow pasta
- 6 Cups organic chicken broth
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 ts. Dried oregano
- 1 ts. Dried thyme
- Salt and pepper
- Fresh Italian parsley
- Freshly grated Parmigiano- Reggiano cheese
- Italian sausage, ground beef or pancetta is optional
- Serving with Focaccia or Italian crosty bread
For more information, click here or watch her make the recipe in the video above!