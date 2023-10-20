DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– On this rainy weekend, nothing is better than a hearty, warm, creamy soup from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! On Friday, Owner Azra Kaurin joined Living Dayton to feature her Pasta e Fagioli!

Ingredients:

2 tbs. Olive oil

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

2 medium yellow onion

1 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup diced tomato

1 bunch kale

2 14.5 once can Cannellini beans drained and rinsed

1 cup ditalini pasta or small elbow pasta

6 Cups organic chicken broth

3 cloves minced garlic

2 bay leaves

1 ts. Dried oregano

1 ts. Dried thyme

Salt and pepper

Fresh Italian parsley

Freshly grated Parmigiano- Reggiano cheese

Italian sausage, ground beef or pancetta is optional

Serving with Focaccia or Italian crosty bread



