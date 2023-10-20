DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– On this rainy weekend, nothing is better than a hearty, warm, creamy soup from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! On Friday, Owner Azra Kaurin joined Living Dayton to feature her Pasta e Fagioli!

Ingredients: 

  • 2 tbs. Olive oil
  • 1 cup diced carrots
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 2 medium yellow onion
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup diced tomato
  • 1 bunch kale
  • 2  14.5 once can Cannellini beans  drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup ditalini pasta or small elbow pasta
  • 6 Cups organic chicken broth
  • 3 cloves minced garlic
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 ts. Dried oregano
  • 1 ts. Dried thyme
  • Salt and pepper
  • Fresh Italian parsley
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano- Reggiano cheese
  • Italian sausage, ground beef or pancetta is optional
  • Serving with Focaccia or Italian crosty bread

