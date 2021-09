DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Since the start of the pandemic, everything from groceries to gasoline have gotten more expensive. Experts say the cost of construction has been heavily affected as well and supply chain issues have even caused delays in construction speed.

Tom Snapp, senior vice president of Ferguson Construction, said over the course of the pandemic the industry has seen plenty ups and downs but the cost of inflation became incredibly noticeable around October 2020. He said the cost of raw materials became significantly more expensive, with the cost of steel making a huge leap.