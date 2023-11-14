DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Thanksgiving is a little over a week away which means it’s time to start getting recipes and sides together! One of the only restaurants open on Thanksgiving is Dayton’s El Meson! Owners Bill Castro and Mark Abbott visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring their non-traditional fusion sides to pair with any meal your family bakes.



On Thanksgiving, El Meson will be open from noon- 5 p.m. with carryout orders and large a la carte menu items! However, no day-of orders will be taken so you must order ahead. To get your order in as soon as possible, click here or watch the segment above!