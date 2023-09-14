DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Celebrating their one year anniversary, Moeller Brew Barn General Manager Kristen Wood and Asst. General Manager Aaron Foreman stopped by Living Dayton on Thursday!

Getting ready for the fall season, the duo showcased their signature menu item, the Meatloaf Mac Burger. Foreman combined a home-made meatloaf patty, white cheddar mac-n-cheese, fried onions, and South Carolina BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Plus, there are constant events and activities at Moeller! Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m. are Trivia Nights and Karaoke nights on Thursdays starting at 7 p.m. And, all University of Dayton families are welcomed for their parents weekend coming up around Homecoming.



Plus, Moeller Brew Barn is opening their first ever cocktail bar next week! For more information on their menu, events and more, click here or watch the video above!