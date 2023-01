DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Participating in Dry January? Here are some tasty mocktail recipes to get you through the month!

Brian Petro, also known as Smart Guy in a Tie, joined us to share a couple of mocktail recipes.

Winter Paloma

1.5 oz. Non-alcoholic Tequila

.75 oz. Grenadine

.75 oz. Lime Juice

Grapefruit Soda

Lime Wedge to garnish

Coffee Colada

1.5 oz. Non-alcoholic Rum

1.5 oz. Coconut Cream

1 oz. Cold Coffee

2 – 3 oz. Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Cube to garnish