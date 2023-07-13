DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amber Stephenson with Rosebud’s Real Food is cooking up some Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad with her special seasonings!
Watch the video above to see how Amber puts together this seasoned dish!
by: Katie Shatsby, Liza Mahachek
Posted:
Updated:
by: Katie Shatsby, Liza Mahachek
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amber Stephenson with Rosebud’s Real Food is cooking up some Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad with her special seasonings!
Watch the video above to see how Amber puts together this seasoned dish!