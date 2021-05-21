Mediterranean Papas Bravas & Cherry Crisp

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Chef Gerrie Bielefeld who shares two great recipes using her slathers!
Mediterranean Papas Bravas on Sautéed Spinach Garnished with Gremolata
Serves 8
One bite of these potatoes dressed in Chef Gerrie’s
Mediterranean Slather will cause your eyes to roll back into to
your head. Paired deliciously with sautéed spinach, garnished
with Gremolata…Drop the mike!
You may just like it TOO much!
Ingredients:
12 Petite red potatoes, washed, scrubbed, steamed and
halved
Dry potato seasoning:
3 T Sweet paprika
1/8 t Cumin, ground
Pinch of salt and crushed red pepper
1/3 C Olive Oil (to pan fry)
9 oz Chef Gerrie’s Mediterranean Slather
Salt and pepper to taste.
Spinach:
2-3 lb Spinach, fresh de-stemmed, leaves (blanched)
2-3 T Olive oil
3 Shallots, minced
3 Garlic cloves, minced
1/2 C Raisins
1/3 C Pine Nuts
1 Calabrian Chili or Chipotle chili in adobo, minced
Gremolata:
1bu Italian parsley, minced
1 Lemon, zest
1 Orange, zest
2 Garlic, cloves minced
Directions:
- Combine dry potato seasoning and toss well over precooked potato halves
- Heat olive oil and pan fry seasoned potatoes until lightly
crisp.
- Remove potatoes, drain on rack/paper towels and depose
of oil.
- Saute´shallots in 3 T olive oil, add chipotle pepper and
garlic. Toss in blanched spinach, bring to a simmer. Remove
spinach and keep warm.
- Bring Mediterranean Slather to a simmer into sauté pan.
And follow with fried potatoes, toss well.
- Plate up spinach, top with Potatoes Bravas.
- Garnish with Gremolata and serve.
Mediterranean Cherry Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream
Serves 8
Get ready for this grown up version of “quick” cherry crisp. Chef
Gerrie’s Mediterranean Slather puts the “sexy factor” in this
delicious, warm cherry crisp version. Then tops off with Vanilla
Ice Cream.
Ingredients:
2/21 oz cns Cherry Pie Filling
9 oz Chef Gerrie’s Mediterranean Slather
1 Lemon, zest and juice
1 oz Amaretto
1/2 C Oatmeal, quick cooking
1/2 C AP Flour
1/2 C Brown Sugar
1/2 t Cinnamon
1/4 t Baking Powder
1/4 t Salt
5 T Butter, melted
8 small ceramic baking dishes (8 oz capacity) or 9×9 inch baking
pan
Vanilla Ice Cream…Scoop into small balls and freeze ahead on a
sheet pan! To save time…
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine and mix together cherry pie filling, Mediterranean
Slather, amaretto, and lemon zest and juice in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl combine the oatmeal, flour, brown sugar,
cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and melted butter.
- Divide Cherry Mediterranean Slather mixture into baking
dishes. Top with oatmeal mixture and bake for 15 to 20 min.
- Top with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.