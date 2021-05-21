Mediterranean Papas Bravas & Cherry Crisp

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Chef Gerrie Bielefeld who shares two great recipes using her slathers!

Mediterranean Papas Bravas on Sautéed Spinach Garnished with Gremolata

Serves 8

One bite of these potatoes dressed in Chef Gerrie’s

Mediterranean Slather will cause your eyes to roll back into to

your head. Paired deliciously with sautéed spinach, garnished

with Gremolata…Drop the mike!

You may just like it TOO much!

Ingredients:

12 Petite red potatoes, washed, scrubbed, steamed and

halved

Dry potato seasoning:

3 T Sweet paprika

1/8 t Cumin, ground

Pinch of salt and crushed red pepper

1/3 C Olive Oil (to pan fry)

9 oz Chef Gerrie’s Mediterranean Slather

Salt and pepper to taste.

Spinach:

2-3 lb Spinach, fresh de-stemmed, leaves (blanched)

2-3 T Olive oil

3 Shallots, minced

3 Garlic cloves, minced

1/2 C Raisins

1/3 C Pine Nuts

1 Calabrian Chili or Chipotle chili in adobo, minced

Gremolata:

1bu Italian parsley, minced

1 Lemon, zest

1 Orange, zest

2 Garlic, cloves minced

Directions:

Combine dry potato seasoning and toss well over precooked potato halves Heat olive oil and pan fry seasoned potatoes until lightly

crisp. Remove potatoes, drain on rack/paper towels and depose

of oil. Saute´shallots in 3 T olive oil, add chipotle pepper and

garlic. Toss in blanched spinach, bring to a simmer. Remove

spinach and keep warm. Bring Mediterranean Slather to a simmer into sauté pan.

And follow with fried potatoes, toss well. Plate up spinach, top with Potatoes Bravas. Garnish with Gremolata and serve.

Mediterranean Cherry Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream



Serves 8

Get ready for this grown up version of “quick” cherry crisp. Chef

Gerrie’s Mediterranean Slather puts the “sexy factor” in this

delicious, warm cherry crisp version. Then tops off with Vanilla

Ice Cream.

You may just like it TOO much!

Ingredients:

2/21 oz cns Cherry Pie Filling

9 oz Chef Gerrie’s Mediterranean Slather

1 Lemon, zest and juice

1 oz Amaretto

1/2 C Oatmeal, quick cooking

1/2 C AP Flour

1/2 C Brown Sugar

1/2 t Cinnamon

1/4 t Baking Powder

1/4 t Salt

5 T Butter, melted

8 small ceramic baking dishes (8 oz capacity) or 9×9 inch baking

pan

Vanilla Ice Cream…Scoop into small balls and freeze ahead on a

sheet pan! To save time…

Directions: