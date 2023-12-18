DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re in a hurry this holiday season, you may want to consider ordering your entire catering menu from Kettering’s Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen! Head Chef Anthony Head visited Living Dayton on Monday featuring their signature Chicken & Waffles and The ChickenHead Sandwich Combo!

Chicken Head’s is a ‘Ghost Kitchen’, meaning dining is not an option for guests and serve their meals entirely as to-go orders. With a simple text to your phone, you can get notified immediately when your food is hot and ready!



To place your order, click here or watch the segment above!