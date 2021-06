DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- During a press conference Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will be eliminating all remaining health orders regarding nursing home visits on Friday.

"We are now at the point where the state needs to stand back in regard to visitation," DeWine said. The state will remove requirements for individuals to schedule visits. The two-person limit per visit will also be lifted."We really encourage nursing homes to allow for as much visitation as possible," said DeWine.