MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - A 55-year-old man was arrested Monday for possession of methamphetamine.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) conducted a patrol on Monday that focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics. The HIT Team made 9 traffic stops that resulted in 5 warnings being issued, 2 citations issued as well as one criminal citation.