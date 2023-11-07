DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Beavercreek’s new On Par Entertainment is days away from their soft opening this week! Head Chef Erin O’Neill visited Living Dayton on Monday previewing their never-before-seen menu including their Seoul Inferno Gochujang BBQ wing platter!

On Par’s Grand Opening is Thursday, November 16! With mini-golf, darts, karaoke, duckpin bowling plus over 102 taps of beer, wine and premixed cocktails, this will be a night to remember! While On Par welcomes guests over the age of 21 after 7:30 p.m, their core value is responsibility. Soft drinks are always free of charge for any guests because they believe designated drivers should never have to pay to be safe and sober. Guests will obtain a preloaded RFID card and pour on demand at any 3 self-pour locations!



To get your soft-opening ticket, click here or watch the segment above!