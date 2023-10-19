DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get spooky making Vampire Teeth Cookies with Dayton’s Ashley’s Pastries! Owner Theresa Hammons joined Living Dayton on Thursday to gear up for Halloween.

Ashley’s Pastries is famous for their signature chocolate chip cookie. It’s never over-baked, crunchy or hard, but instead captures what a moist chocolate chip cookie should be. She cuts a cookie in half, decorates both insides with red icing, and finishes things off with marshmallows and candy corn as fangs!



For more information, click here or watch the video above!