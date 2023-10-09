DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– El Meson visited Living Dayton on Monday to help kick off the work week! Long-time owners Bill Castro and Mark Abbott featured two new signature fall menu items, their pumpkin and beef soup plus their apple sangria!

Additionally, El Meson announced they are adding a second two-trip global cooking excursion and are taking a team to Spain and Portugal! The group is mostly filled up, but they are looking for 4 more guests to join them from October 19-November 2, 2024.

To register or get more information, click here or watch the video above!