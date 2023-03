DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Check out this healthy Shamrock Smoothie from Eat Pretty Darling.

Katie Blauser with Eat Pretty Darling joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to make a tropical-flavored Shamrock Smoothie.

What you need to make this delicious drink is as follows:

– Frozen banana

– Pineapple

– Frozen zucchini

– Avocado

– Kiwi

– Spinach

– Milk

Find out how to craft the Shamrock Smoothie in the video above!