DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re already planning your New Year’s Resolution, Beavercreek’s Clean Eatz can help you get ahead! Representative Kayla Bluma visited Living Dayton on Wednesday with two of their powerful protein build-your-own bowls!

Each bowl is packed with protein from meat, vegetables and other varieties to ensure you get the best meal at the table. Plus, these easy meals can start your journey into easy meal prepping options throughout the crazy work week!

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!