DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jewels Shrader from Chuy’s joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to make some tasty veggie enchiladas!

Ingredients you will need for Chuy’s Veggie Enchiladas are as follows:

Spinach

Onions

Zucchini

Peppers

Corn

Jack Cheese

Ranchero Sauce

Rice and Beans

For more details, watch the video above!