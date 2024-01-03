DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to kick of the New Year the right way, look no further than Dayton’s Carver’s Steaks and Chops! Chef Drew joined Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring their award-winning Prime Rib!

Only available from Thursday to Sunday evenings, Carver’s Award Winning Prime Rib is considered the finest Midwestern beef herb crusted and slow roasted overnight to ensure the most tender Prime Rib available. Served with au jus and limited availability, make sure to dine and order early to not miss out!



For more information, click here or watch the segment above!