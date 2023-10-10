DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Taco Tuesday! Agave & Rye’s Sidney Asbury visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring their signature tacos! Over 20 options are available every week but three stand out from the bunch!
The Beekeeper
- Herbed Chicken, matchstick green apple slaw and strawberry jalapeno salsa
Green Goddess (Vegan Option)
- Brussel sprouts, roasted corn, cilantro chimichurri, spicy crispy carrots on hard & soft corn tortillas
Queen E
- Crispy Mahi Mahi, malt vinegar fries, chipotle remoulade, pickled red onion, radish habanero slaw, guac love cushion on crispy puffy & soft flour shell
