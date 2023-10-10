DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Taco Tuesday! Agave & Rye’s Sidney Asbury visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring their signature tacos! Over 20 options are available every week but three stand out from the bunch!

The Beekeeper

Herbed Chicken, matchstick green apple slaw and strawberry jalapeno salsa

Green Goddess (Vegan Option)

Brussel sprouts, roasted corn, cilantro chimichurri, spicy crispy carrots on hard & soft corn tortillas

Queen E

Crispy Mahi Mahi, malt vinegar fries, chipotle remoulade, pickled red onion, radish habanero slaw, guac love cushion on crispy puffy & soft flour shell

For more information on specials and deals, click here or watch the video above!