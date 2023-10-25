DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready to be scared, especially if you eat a Zombie Pizza! Chef Robert Benson with Centerville Pizza joined Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring his award-winning Zombie Pizza!

Made on fresh pizza dough, ranch base, garlic, fresh spinach, cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, and tomato, this pizza is to literally die for! To tie it off, Chef Benson sprinkled shredded parmesan after the pizza was done baking to make this dish truly spooktacular!



For more information and to order your own, click here or watch the video above!