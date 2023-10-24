DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– We’re celebrating Taco Tuesday today on Living Dayton with Condado Tacos! General Manager of the Beavercreek location Brooke Rybicki visited Living Dayton featuring their fall favorites, Orange-glazed Chicken Tacos and Green Chilies Queso!

You definitely want to get these signature seasonal items before they run out, the orange-glazed chicken tacos make any Taco Tuesday spicy! Made with a flour soft tortilla, firecracker shell, smoked cheddar queso, ancho-orange roasted chicken, thai chili red cabbage, green onion, spicy maple orange sauce and served with an orange slice. Plus, its paired perfectly with the Green Chilies Queso! The queso combines sautéed shishito, anaheim, jalapeno and green bell peppers perfectly into one.



For more information and to order yours online, click here or watch the video above!