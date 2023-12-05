DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for the holiday season with Centerville’s Agave and Rye! Chef Sidney Ashbury joined the Living Dayton Kitchen on Tuesday featuring their signature winter menu, including Taco Tuesdays!

Ashbury says Taco Tuesday is like a mini-vacation in the middle of the week! It’s the day of the week where it is acceptable to have multiple margaritas with your lunch. Come get your fix at Agave & Rye where Tuesday is the least forgettable day of the week.

$7.75 Og Margaritas

$7.75 Bourbon Peach Punch

$2.5 Domestic Cans

$4 Plain Jane Taco

$4.5 Rico Suave Taco

$5.5 Alderman Taco

$5 Bang Bang Taco

$4.75 Chips & Queso

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!