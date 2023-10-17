DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– We’re celebrating National Pasta Day on Tuesday! Piada Chef Ben Draughn joined Living Dayton to help celebrate and feature their $5 pasta meals.

Chef Draughn featured the Carbonara and Diavolo Pasta on air but Piada has many more fan favorites. On Tuesday, October 17th, enjoy one of these dishes for $5:

CARBONARA PASTA

Pasta, parmesan alfredo, bruschetta tomatoes, pancetta (bacon), spinach, grated parmesan

DIAVOLO PASTA

Pasta, spicy diavolo sauce, bruschetta tomatoes, chopped green onions, grated parmesan

BASIL PESTO PASTA

Pasta, parmesan alfredo, basil pesto, bruschetta tomatoes, grated parmesan

MARINARA PASTA

Pasta, housemade tomato sauce, grated parmesan

To enjoy the celebration, Piada lovers are invited to join the Stickscription! For $6.99/month, loyal customers can get a free, fresh-baked pepperoni or parmesan Piada Stick and a fountain drink with any adult entrée purchase every day!



To order online, click here or watch the video above!