DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– We’re celebrating National Pasta Day on Tuesday! Piada Chef Ben Draughn joined Living Dayton to help celebrate and feature their $5 pasta meals.
Chef Draughn featured the Carbonara and Diavolo Pasta on air but Piada has many more fan favorites. On Tuesday, October 17th, enjoy one of these dishes for $5:
- CARBONARA PASTA
Pasta, parmesan alfredo, bruschetta tomatoes, pancetta (bacon), spinach, grated parmesan
- DIAVOLO PASTA
Pasta, spicy diavolo sauce, bruschetta tomatoes, chopped green onions, grated parmesan
- BASIL PESTO PASTA
Pasta, parmesan alfredo, basil pesto, bruschetta tomatoes, grated parmesan
- MARINARA PASTA
Pasta, housemade tomato sauce, grated parmesan
To enjoy the celebration, Piada lovers are invited to join the Stickscription! For $6.99/month, loyal customers can get a free, fresh-baked pepperoni or parmesan Piada Stick and a fountain drink with any adult entrée purchase every day!
To order online, click here or watch the video above!