DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s a Fiesta Friday on Living Dayton and we’re celebrating with none other than El Vaquero! Food Safety Manager Vincent Fasone featured their signature Tacos de Pollo Marinado and La Flaka Margarita!

Fasone highlighted the various expert safety tips he ensures El Vaquero ensures, including washing fruits before mixing drinks\meals and not rinsing chicken before cooking, but instead ensuring the chicken reaches 165 degrees. Tacos de Pollo Marinado features marinated chicken, onions, cilantro and feta cheese!

New on El Vaquero’s menu is their La Flaka Margarita! Fasone effortlessly made this skinny margarita and included other tequila alternatives to make it at home.



To start your Fiesta Friday order, click here or watch the video above!