DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready, Beavercreek’s On Par Entertainment is set to open next month! Ahead of schedule, Executive Chef and Menu Influencer Erin O’Neill visited Living Dayton on Tuesday previewing menu selections that will be available soon!

Chef O’Neill featured his brand new Spicy Elvis Burger which includes habanero bacon jam, fried Plantains, and peanut butter to honor the music legend’s favorite meal! On Par Entertainment will be a 33,000 sq. ft. bar and entertainment center across from the Greene Towne Center.

Their plans include:

5 Private Karaoke Rooms (hourly rentals)

12 Duckpin Bowling Lanes

Darts

3- 9 Hole High-Tech Mini-Golf Courses

The World’s Largest Foosball Table (up to 16 players!)

Other Games

An Outdoor Patio

102 Self-Pour Taps

Food

Seating for Over 500 People

Games and Activities for over 350 People to be Playing at One Time

An electric atmosphere!

On Par will be a family-friendly establishment early in the day, but will be strictly 21 and older after 7:30 p.m. For more information, watch the video above or click here!