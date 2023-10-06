DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Nothing gets you more prepared for the football season than beer cheese and pretzels from On Par Entertainment! Executive Chef Erin O’Neill visited Living Dayton on Friday previewing their new signature menu.

The Miami Valley is anxiously awaiting Beavercreek’s On Par Entertainment. Across from the Greene, On Par is set to open between October- November just in time for the holiday season. With Chef O’Neill designing their menu, their grand opening is one to wait for.



For more information, click here or watch the video above!