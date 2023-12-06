DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the true meaning of Christmas with Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring her signature European Christmas Almond Crescent!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup toasted ground almonds
- 1 cup cold unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup confectioners sugar
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 ts. Vanilla extract or 1 vanilla sugar
- 1/4 ts. Salt
- 2 tbs. Cold whole milk
- For dusting cookies
- 1 cup confectioners sugar
- 1 vanilla sugar
