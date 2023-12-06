DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the true meaning of Christmas with Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring her signature European Christmas Almond Crescent!

Ingredients:

1 cup toasted ground almonds

1 cup cold unsalted butter

3/4 cup confectioners sugar

2 cups all purpose flour

2 ts. Vanilla extract or 1 vanilla sugar

1/4 ts. Salt

2 tbs. Cold whole milk

For dusting cookies

1 cup confectioners sugar

1 vanilla sugar



