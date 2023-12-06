DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the true meaning of Christmas with Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring her signature European Christmas Almond Crescent!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup toasted ground almonds
  • 1 cup cold unsalted butter
  • 3/4  cup confectioners sugar
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 ts. Vanilla  extract or  1 vanilla sugar
  • 1/4 ts. Salt
  • 2 tbs. Cold whole milk
  • For dusting cookies
  • 1 cup confectioners sugar
  • 1 vanilla sugar


For more information, click here or watch the segment above!