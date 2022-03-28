DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine joins us in the kitchen! She is our first guest back since before the pandemic and we are so excited to her back in.

Ingredients:

6 chicken thighs skin and bone on

2 small red onions

1 1/2 lb small potatoes

4 cloves garlic pressed

4 small carrots

4 radish ( options)

1/2 cups kalamata olives

1/2 cups good Greek feta cheese

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes

2 lemon plus more for serving

3tbs olive oil

3 tbs Greek 2% yogurt

Fresh thyme, parsley or rosemary

1 ts dried oregano

Salt and pepper