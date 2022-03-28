DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine joins us in the kitchen! She is our first guest back since before the pandemic and we are so excited to her back in.
Ingredients:
6 chicken thighs skin and bone on
2 small red onions
1 1/2 lb small potatoes
4 cloves garlic pressed
4 small carrots
4 radish ( options)
1/2 cups kalamata olives
1/2 cups good Greek feta cheese
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes
2 lemon plus more for serving
3tbs olive oil
3 tbs Greek 2% yogurt
Fresh thyme, parsley or rosemary
1 ts dried oregano
Salt and pepper