DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Nothing brings more comfort during cold temperatures than the best chili in town! Archer’s Tavern’s 2023 Chili Cook Off Winner Ashley Williams joined the Living Dayton Kitchen today to feature her award-winning Ashley’s Sweet Heat Chili!

Every year, Centerville’s Archer’s Tavern challenges Miami Valley cooks to create the perfect chili recipe in their Annual Chili Cook Off! Every year, the winner receives a cash prize plus their chili will be placed on Archer’s menu for the year! William’s win marks Archer’s 12th Chili Cook Off winner to date.



For more information, click here or watch the segment above!