DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charity Walls from Agave and Rye joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to assemble three “epic tacos.”
Charity put together The Empress GI, The Spicy Kitty and The Queen E! All three featured Agave and Rye’s signature double-shelled taco technique.
Ingredients for the three tacos are as follows:
The Empress GI
- Mongolian Carne Asada
- Sticky Rice
- Red Chili
- Mongolian Sauce
- Crispy Carrots
- Shaved Green Onions
The Spicy Kitty
- Flaming Hot Coconut Shrimp
- Sticky Rice
- Agave BBQ
- Mango Habanero Puree
- Pineapple Salsa
- Cilantro
The Queen E
- Crispy Mahi Mahi
- Malt Vinegar French Fries
- Chipotle Remoulade
- Pickled Red Onion
- Puffy Soft Flour Shell
Watch the video above to learn how to assemble these tasty tacos!