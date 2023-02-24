DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charity Walls from Agave and Rye joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to assemble three “epic tacos.”

Charity put together The Empress GI, The Spicy Kitty and The Queen E! All three featured Agave and Rye’s signature double-shelled taco technique.

Ingredients for the three tacos are as follows:

The Empress GI Mongolian Carne Asada

Sticky Rice

Red Chili

Mongolian Sauce

Crispy Carrots

Shaved Green Onions The Spicy Kitty Flaming Hot Coconut Shrimp

Sticky Rice

Agave BBQ

Mango Habanero Puree

Pineapple Salsa

Cilantro The Queen E Crispy Mahi Mahi

Malt Vinegar French Fries

Chipotle Remoulade

Pickled Red Onion

Puffy Soft Flour Shell

Watch the video above to learn how to assemble these tasty tacos!