DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– We’re celebrating Christmas early with Fairborn’s Afromeals! CEO Gabby O. joined Living Dayton on Thursday previewing her signature Nigerian Puff Puff, or donuts! This Nigerian specialty still feels like home here in the Buckeye State because Gabby makes her authentic flavors and spices invite everyone to take a bite.



Both of Afromeal’s locations in Cincinnati and Fairborn feature cooking classes for all ages! For more information and to schedule your own class, click here or watch the segment above!