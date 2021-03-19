Living Dayton Recipes

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2021 Presidential Inauguration
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Mental Health in Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Pass or Fail
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Massage shooting victim’s husband says police detained him for hours
Ohio nursing homes, assisted living required to allow visitations as long as circumstances met
Xenia man charged in federal court for stealing nearly $400K in Social Security benefits
Motorists may see ‘brief respite’ in gas prices ahead
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Centerville wins D1 Championship
Video
Top Stories
Botkins wins D4 Championship
Video
OHSAA State Semifinals: Centerville beats undefeated Mentor, St. Francis DeSales tops Chaminade Julienne
Video
#13 Ohio Bobcats upset #4 Virginia 62-58 in NCAA Tournament 1st round
Video
OSU’s E.J. Liddell receives hate-filled messages after NCAA Tournament loss
Working For You
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Local photographer captures spirit of love after groom dies
Video
Centerville art shop gets creative during pandemic; offering workshops, camp
Video
Dayton women’s organization making $100K a year difference for charities
Video
Fairborn TNR controlling cat population after seeing an increase due to pandemic
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pimento Cheese Breakfast Bundt Cake
Video
Top Stories
Miami Valley Fornite Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Plan Your Dream Vacation with the Help of AAA
Video
Meet Curly: Chewy’s Pet of the Week
Video
Celebrating National Noodle Month
Video
Stay Connected with Lula Bella Designs
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
WDTN Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Living Dayton Recipes
Pimento Cheese Breakfast Bundt Cake
Video
Maani’s Cold Weather Recipes
Video
Live Healthy with Lexi’s Chicken & Orzo Recipe
Chef Jeff’s Savory Brunch Recipe
Video
New Year’s Eve Cocktail Recipes
Video
More Living Dayton Recipes Headlines
Thanksgiving Dressing Recipe
Video
Spicy Olive’s Thanksgiving Recipes
Video
Dorothy Lane Market’s Fall Recipe
Video
Extra Hamburger Chili Recipe
Video
Company 7 BBQ’s Turkey Recipe
Video
Fall Cocktail Recipe
Video
Fall Cocktail Recipes
Video
Chef Jeff Blumer’s Fall Recipe
Video
Azra’s Fall Soup Recipe
Video
El Meson’s Glamping Recipe
Video
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Centerville wins D1 Championship
Video
Botkins wins D4 Championship
Video
Bellbrook community gathers to support proposed emergency levy
Video
New Lebanon church hosts clothing giveaway
Video
Dayton wrestling coach making history
Video
WSU to hold two-day surplus sale to clear out building
Video
Trending Stories
Montgomery County opens vaccine registration for 16+ Monday
FirstEnergy refusing to return subsidy cash to customers
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Hundreds of students gather on University of Dayton campus, officials will hold students accountable
Video
Ohio nursing homes, assisted living required to allow visitations as long as circumstances met
Don't Miss
LEGO launches space shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope set
Gallery
Hasbro’s Monopoly game is changing, and you can help with the makeover
Video
Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021 for showing your vaccination card
The new Friends Experience has opened in NYC and we couldn’t *be* more excited
Video
Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works
Goat found sprinting through downtown Las Vegas finds new home
Video
Who is calling you? Montgomery County Sheriff warns residents of phone scams
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
‘Run a Mile for Jaxon’ event raising awareness for teen suicide and mental health during the pandemic
Video
Schools across the Miami Valley participate in virtual job fair
More As Seen on 2 NEWS