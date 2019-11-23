150 turkeys given away ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday the East Second Street Church of God hosted their 11th annual turkey giveaway. 

The church gave 150 turkeys to families on a first come first serve basis. 

Organizers say the event is quite popular, with a line of people starting to form before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS