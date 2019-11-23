150 turkeys given away ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday the East Second Street Church of God hosted their 11th annual turkey giveaway.

The church gave 150 turkeys to families on a first come first serve basis.

Organizers say the event is quite popular, with a line of people starting to form before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

