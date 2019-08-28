Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Woman indicted after police find missing man’s body inside West Carrollton residence
Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
Teen activist sails across Atlantic to go to climate meeting
Woman rescued after being trapped in septic tank for days
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Reports: Rays pitching prospect’s wife and child murdered by brother-in-law
Top Stories
Operation Football preview: Franklin Wildcats
Operation Football preview: Valley View Spartans
Gray, Galvis lead Reds over Marlins
Operation Football preview: Springboro Panthers
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Wild Wednesday with Columbus Zoo
Top Stories
Mikes Vintage Toys
Top Stories
“The Book of Mormon” on stage at Schuster Center
Boonshoft Museum programming on near-earth asteroids
Tone Up Tuesday
Maani’s Artisan Indian
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Officials update on FEMA recovery effort in Miami Valley
Video
New video of suspect prior to crash
Video
Stolen cruiser video Jeremy Street
Video
Popeye's chicken sandwich is sold out for now
Video
Murder arrest made after three years
Video
Columbus police cruiser rammed
Video
Epstein accusers share their stories
Video
Witnesses share moments after crash
Video
Witnesses detail crash outside library
Video
More Latest Video
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Efforts underway to close Facebook gun loophole
Officials stress FEMA assistance application deadline Tuesday
DeWine: Add warrants to background check systems
Pastor: Counseling families of children killed in cruiser crash is ‘hardest thing I’ve ever done’
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
No policy to prevent stolen police cruisers
Oregon District employees reflect on Gem City Shine
Springboro schools to host fundraisers for tornado victims
Goodwill to help customers donate to tragedy fund
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
Woman indicted after police find missing man’s body inside West Carrollton residence
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Three people charged in 2018 robbery, murder
Efforts underway to close Facebook gun loophole
Woman accused of killing Mason family by driving wrong way changes plea
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Family raising money to bring home Miamisburg native injured in Cambodia explosion
Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert in Oregon District
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN