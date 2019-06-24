Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Police investigating shooting in Dayton
Top Stories
New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center open at Dayton Children’s
Three kayakers rescued from island in Great Miami River
Slurpees incoming! 7-Eleven begins delivery in public spaces
Officials: Dayton Air Show attendance down 25% due to parking changes
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Big Lansing inning dooms Dragons
Top Stories
Reds split series with loss to Brewers
Top Stories
Dragons limit Lansing to 4 hits in 4-1 win
Brewers beat Reds 6-5
Lugnuts cool off Dragons 4-0
Reds extend win streak to 5 with 7-1 victory over Brewers
Community
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Living Dayton Airshow Preview
Top Stories
Wine Tasting and Art Festival
Top Stories
Carillon Park Bald Eagles
Bookstock
Summer Pet Safety and Adoption Event Montgomery Co. Animal Resource Center
AAA breaks down latest cruise innovations
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Keep WDTN
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Small Business Administration available to help tornado-impacted businesses
Sheriff’s Office launches new recruitment campaign
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN