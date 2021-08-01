Watch party cheers OSU’s Alec Yoder as he comes in 6th place on pommel horse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s Alec Yoder failed to medal on pommel horse in Tokyo Sunday, coming in sixth place with a score of 14.566. Yoder’s coach says he’s proud of the gymnast’s accomplishments.

According to OSU Communications:

“Yoder, a 2019 graduate, qualified for the pommel horse finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a score of 15.200 in the qualifying round last Saturday to lead Team USA. His score was also the fourth highest in the qualifying round, trailing the event leaders’ score by just 0.066.

“This is Yoder’s first Olympic games as he’s the one specialist on Team USA. He was a 10-time All-American during his Ohio State career, including four as a pommel horse All-American and three as an all-around All-American. Yoder won the national championship on the pommel horse as a senior in April 2019 after helping the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten team titles in 2016 and 2017.”

TOKYO (AP) — Max Whitlock of Britain defended his Olympic title in pommel horse.

Whitlock led off the eight-man final and posted a score of 15,583 points. That is the highest of any male or female gymnast on any event so far at the Tokyo Games.

His competitors didn’t really come close to catching him.

Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan took silver to earn the first-ever medal for his country in gymnastics.

Kazuma Kaya of Japan took the bronze to earn a second medal to go with the silver he won in the team competition.