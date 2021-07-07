WATCH: Japan 2020: Covering the Tokyo Games

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are just 20 days away from the Tokyo Olympics. The Games were delayed a year due to the pandemic and excitement is building to watch the best in the world compete.

WDTN.com and 2 NEWS is your source for Olympic coverage and that includes live reports from Tokyo. Athletes, delegations and the media are converging on Japan later this month to bring you all the compelling stories from the Games.

Marielena Balouris from our sister station in Norfolk, Virginia, WAVY, will be traveling to Tokyo to bring you live reports from the Games. She talked with WDTN’s Mark Allan Wednesday about what will be her first Olympic Games and some of the storylines surrounding the global event.

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and run to August 8. You can watch live coverage on 2 NEWS and get full coverage on WDTN.com.