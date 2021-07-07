WATCH: Japan 2020: Covering the Tokyo Games

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are just 20 days away from the Tokyo Olympics. The Games were delayed a year due to the pandemic and excitement is building to watch the best in the world compete.

WDTN.com and 2 NEWS is your source for Olympic coverage and that includes live reports from Tokyo. Athletes, delegations and the media are converging on Japan later this month to bring you all the compelling stories from the Games.

Marielena Balouris from our sister station in Norfolk, Virginia, WAVY, will be traveling to Tokyo to bring you live reports from the Games. She talked with WDTN’s Mark Allan Wednesday about what will be her first Olympic Games and some of the storylines surrounding the global event.

| See full Tokyo 2020 coverage HERE

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and run to August 8. You can watch live coverage on 2 NEWS and get full coverage on WDTN.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

New campaign promotes tourism to Tennessee

Construction worker paralyzed

'Makenna's Law' would regulate water pressure at splash pads in Ohio

2 ATF agents, one CPD officer shot

Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google

AG Yost on shootings sent to prosecutor

More News