FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN – JULY 21: Michelle Moultrie #16 of Team United States is congratulated by teammate Catherine Osterman #38 after hitting a sacrifice fly to score a run in the fourth inning against Team Italy during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.

