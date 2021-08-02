Team USA’s new masks look like … well, you decide

With all the angst about mask mandates and mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, we can be thankful that the facemasks worn by U.S. Olympians in Tokyo are giving us something to have a little fun with.

The latest version on the Team USA masks are large, boxy, white with red USA letters on the left side and look like:

The front grill of a luxury car

A sideways accordion

A to-go container

The mask worn by a movie super villain

While all four answers may be correct, social media is abuzz with Bane comparisons. Photos of the ruthless, masked villain from The Dark Knight Rises can be seen side-by-side next to those of mask-wearing U.S. athletes in Tokyo.

Others are comparing the masks to those worn by Hannibal Lecter or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT) villain Shredder. (Another TMNT reference to come). But the Bane comparisons rule on Twitter.

Team USA’s face masks remind some of Bane and Hannibal Lecter https://t.co/UkXVn9X149 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 28, 2021

USA swimming team's face masks compared to Bane and Hannibal Lecter https://t.co/FJ9efOfrgY — Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 28, 2021

Team USA’s latest face coverings aren’t the only ones to draw attention at the Games.

American Raven Saunders wore a Joker mask during shot put qualifying last week.

With her green and purple hair and a grinning Joker mask, Team USA shot put star Raven Saunders set social media ablaze in her Tokyo Olympics debut. https://t.co/xuWvfiEB3D — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) July 30, 2021

For Sunday’s finals, she reprised the TMNT mask she wore at trials while winning a silver medal in Tokyo.

On Friday, U.S. fencers wore pink masks to support victims of sexual assault.

Team USA fencers donned pink facemasks on Friday in support of sexual assault victims after one of their teammates was accused of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/SW0aaNP7R9 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 30, 2021

Americans aren’t the only ones drawing attention for their masks, ROC swimmer Evgeny Rylov posed for photos with his gold medal wearing a cat mask.

Second Individual Gold Medal at the #tokyo2020 Olympic Games for King of backstroke Evgeny Rylov!

🥇 100m 🥇200m



🥈#USA Ryan Murphy

🥉#GBR Luke Greenbank

200m Back Full Results 👉 https://t.co/nZqzBKVL5I pic.twitter.com/mzTOZg8S2c — FINA (@fina1908) July 30, 2021

In a statement to NBC’s Today, mask designer Nike said the “unique origami-inspired pleated design allows for optimal air flow and air volume within the lightweight, mesh mask.

Q.Why is Team USA wearing masks that make them look like Bane from Batman?

A: We looked into this. The masks, made by Nike, aren't extra-protective or anything. They're mostly a fashion statement. The pleats are meant to evoke the folds of Japanese origamihttps://t.co/mATFwmmLuP — Weekend Edition (@NPRWeekend) July 29, 2021

Athletes must wear masks at all Tokyo Olympic Games venues, including medal ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday, but under a new policy they are briefly allowed to remove them on the podium for a photo opportunity.

Masks are mandatory across all venues, both inside and outside, for all athletes, staff and media, as part of Games organizers’ strict measures to combat the coronavirus.

“It’s not a nice to have. It’s a must to have,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. “No, there is no relaxation and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules.”

Information from Reuters was used in this report.