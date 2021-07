CHOFU, JAPAN – JULY 21: Amanda Ilestedt #13 of Team Sweden celebrates their side’s victory with team mate Nathalie Bjorn #14 after the Women’s First Round Group G match between Sweden and United States during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.

