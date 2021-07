LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Sue Bird #6 of the United States passes against the Australia Opals during an exhibition game at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Australia defeated the United States 70-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Teammates praise basketball star Sue Bird and reflect on the point guard’s legendary status as the Olympian chases an unprecedented fifth gold medal with Team USA.

