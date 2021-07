CINCINNATI (WCMH) -- FirstEnergy has agreed to pay a $230 million fine in connection with federal charges it is facing out of last year's House Bill 6 bribery scandal.

According to a release from Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, FirstEnergy has agreed to pay the fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. The company is still facing charges of conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud.