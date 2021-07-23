Photos: See what teams wore at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

SPRINGFIELD. Ohio (WDTN) - As walking and biking are used more frequently for transportation and leisure, the state is creating a framework for safety and accessibility policies through the Walk.Bike.Ohio program.

“It is a plan that as walking [and] biking becomes more popular, to try and get out in front of investments that need to be made, kind of some safety trends that are happening throughout the state and just trying to make walking and biking a safer mode of transportation," said Louis Agresta, bicycle and pedestrian planner for Clark County and member of the Walk.Bike.Ohio planning team.