FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN – JULY 22: Pitcher Monica Abbott #14 of Team United States hugs Team United States head coach Ken Eriksen after their game against Team Canada during the Softball Opening Round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan. Team United States defeated Team Canada 1-0. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Monica Abbott had her best stuff working in the pitching circle when her team needed it, lifting the U.S. over Canada 1-0 in an opening-round game.

