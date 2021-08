USA’s David Morris Taylor Iii (blue) wrestles Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati in their men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (WDTN) – A gold medal is coming back to the Miami Valley.

David Taylor won gold in the men’s freestyle wrestling Thursday morning. Taylor took the lead to win in the last 20 seconds of the match against Iranian Wrestler Hassan Yazdani in the 86-kilogram weight class.

Taylor attended Graham Local Schools in Saint Paris and won the world championship in 2018.