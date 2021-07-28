Judo coach warned after slapping female competitor before Olympic bout

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Martyna Trajdos of Team Germany and Szofi Ozbas of Team Hungary compete during the Women’s Judo 63kg Elimination Round of 32 on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — Judo’s governing body has formally warned a coach who slapped a female athlete hard in the face twice to prepare her for an Olympic bout.

German judoka Martyna Trajdos later defended coach Claudiu Pusa from criticism, saying it was her request “to fire me up” before stepping on the mat.

That did not satisfy the International Judo Federation, who issued the warning a day after the incident shocked Olympic viewers.

I thought only high school football coaches and Bob Knight do stuff like this pic.twitter.com/7As68xDawn — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 27, 2021

The IJF said it issued “a serious official warning” for the Germany team coach for “the bad behavior he showed.”

Judo “is an educational sport and as such cannot tolerate such behavior,” the governing body says.

Trajdos, who lost the bout, later wrote on Instagram that “Looks like this was not hard enough” in reference to the slaps.